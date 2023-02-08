Quickley registered 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 102-98 win over Orlando.

The third-year guard has been swapping in and out of the starting five lately, but he's seen a big workload regardless of his role. Quickley has played at least 27 minutes in 10 straight games, averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 boards, 3.0 assists and 2.1 threes in 31.4 minutes a night over that stretch.