Quickley finished Tuesday's 109-91 victory over the Cavaliers with 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes off the bench.

The fourth-year guard has had a very efficient start to the season, and despite seeing over five fewer minutes a game so far than he did in 2022-23, Quickley's actually improved his scoring average thanks to 46.7 percent shooting from the floor and 92.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line -- numbers that would be career highs. He's also been more active from long range, attempting a career-high 6.3 three-pointers a game while draining them at a solid 36.0 percent clip.