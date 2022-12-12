Quickley accumulated 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 win over the Kings.

Quickley didn't have one of his best shooting days from the field, but he managed to score in double figures for the fourth time in five contests. He also recorded his first steal since Nov. 25 against Portland. The 23-year-old continues to provide a spark for this Knicks team off the bench, averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists through five matchups in December.