Quickley tallied two points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-85 loss to the Nets.

Quickley's three-point percentage this season is down to 25.6 after shooting 34.6 percent in 2021-22 and 38.9 percent in his rookie season. Quickley hasn't reached double-digit points in his last four games despite playing 17.8 minutes per game.