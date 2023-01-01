Quickley finished Saturday's 108-88 win over the Rockets with 27 points (9-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 40 minutes.

Quickly stuffed the stat sheet in Saturday's victory and finished second on his team in points behind Julius Randle (35 points). The 23-year-old has filled in admirably for Jalen Brunson (hip) and is averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals in his last three appearances, all starts.