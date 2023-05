Quickley (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's Game 5 versus Miami.

Quickley missed Game 4 after spraining his left ankle in Game 3 and will likely miss at least one more contest. Without Quickley, Quentin Grimes moved back into the starting lineup Monday and played 42 minutes, while Josh Hart (22 minutes) and Miles McBride (four) were the only reserve guards to see any playing time.