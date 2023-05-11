Quickley (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's Game 6 against the Heat.
Quickley continues to deal with a sprained left ankle and will likely be sidelined for a third consecutive matchup. Quentin Grimes should continue to see plenty of run if Quickley sits again Friday.
