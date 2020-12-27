Coach Tom Thibodeau said Quickley (hip) is considered day-to-day, but the rookie first-round pick is "most likely out" Sunday against the Bucks, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old sustained a hip pointer during Wednesday's season opener and was unable to play Saturday, and he's also expected to sit out Sunday's contest. Dennis Smith should see increased work as the backup point guard if Quickley is ultimately ruled out.