Quickley totaled just five points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 loss to Miami.

Quickley underwhelmed again and with Derrick Rose headed to the Big Apple, his playing time could take an even bigger hit. It remains to be seen how the new rotation will look, but Quickley could soon find himself on the outside looking in when it comes to standard leagues.