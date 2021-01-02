site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Upgraded to probable
Quickley (hip) is now listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers.
Quickley has been sidelined for the previous four games due to a sore left hip. Look for him to resume his usual role providing depth at point guard if he ultimately gets the green light.
