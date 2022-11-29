Quickley is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Pistons, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Quickley left Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to right knee soreness and was listed as questionable for Tuesday, but the backup guard will ultimately be available against Detroit. Before the injury, Quickley posted 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.3 minutes over the Knicks' first 19 games of the season.