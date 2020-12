Quickley will draw the start at point guard for Friday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Quickley will draw the start with several players behind held out of the team's final preseason game. In his last outing during a win Wednesday against Cleveland, the rookie Round 1 pick had nine points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven assists and one rebound across 25 minutes off the bench.