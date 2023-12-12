Quickley (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Toronto, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Quickley was added to the injury report as questionable due to right knee inflammation, and the training staff has since determined that he'll be unable to go. Look for Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes to be leaned on more heavily in the backcourt as a result.
