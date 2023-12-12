Hartenstein amassed 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 136-130 win over the Raptors.

Despite coming off the bench, Hartenstein logged 27 minutes at center, delivering another well-rounded performance. With Mitchell Robinson (ankle) set to miss at least eight weeks, Hartenstein was seen as the likely starter moving forward. In true Tom Thibodeau style, Jericho Sims was given the starting nod, although he saw just 21 minutes. Based on what we know about the respective players, Hartenstein should probably be picked up in most leagues.