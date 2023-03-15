Hartenstein recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

For the second game in a row, Hartenstein was held scoreless while grabbing exactly 11 boards and making contributions in the two defensive categories. Hartenstein has begun to encroach on starting center Mitchell Robinson's playing time, so the former may be someone to keep tabs on for the time being. Given Hartenstein's middling usage whenever he's on the court, however, his fantasy game is better suited to category leagues than points leagues.