Hartenstein will come off the bench for Monday's contest against the Timberwolves.
Hartenstein drew the spot start in place of Mitchell Robinson (knee) during the Knicks' previous contest, but the 24-year-old center will be coming back off the bench Monday. Hartenstein is averaging 8.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game through his first nine appearances this season.
