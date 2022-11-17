Hartenstein notched zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over the Nuggets.

Hartenstein flopped in the win, delivering arguably his worth performance of the season. Despite moving into the starting role in recent times, Hartenstein has been unable to make the most of things. While he does remain a 12-team option, moving on to grab a player with more upside is not out of the question.