Hartenstein finished Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Bulls with 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and five blocks over 37 minutes.
Hartenstein outrebounded Bulls' center Andre Drummond, 20-16, and the former also matched a career high with five rejections in Wednesday's victory. Since being named the starter Dec. 20, Hartenstein is averaging 6.9 points on 56.8 percent shooting, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 minutes over 33.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Big defensive impact Monday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Double-double against Bucks•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Muted scoring in start•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Will start Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Grabs season-high 17 rebounds•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Another strong performance•