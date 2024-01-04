Hartenstein finished Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Bulls with 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and five blocks over 37 minutes.

Hartenstein outrebounded Bulls' center Andre Drummond, 20-16, and the former also matched a career high with five rejections in Wednesday's victory. Since being named the starter Dec. 20, Hartenstein is averaging 6.9 points on 56.8 percent shooting, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 minutes over 33.3 minutes per game.