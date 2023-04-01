Hartenstein logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 130-116 victory over the Cavaliers.

Scoring has never been Hartenstein's strength in the NBA, but he can do all the little things and they certainly showed up on the stat sheet this time around. While he's basically in a timeshare with Mitchell Robinson, his minutes have been slightly higher than Robinson's for the past few games which is something to watch.