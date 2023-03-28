Hartenstein posted eight points (3-3 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Monday's 137-115 win over the Rockets.

Hartenstein contributed across the board in the win, taking advantage of the Knicks' large margin of victory to play more minutes than usual. He had played fewer than 20 minutes in both of the Knicks' past two games, both of which were more competitive than Monday's contest. Starting center Mitchell Robinson should continue to dominate the playing time at the position more often than not, keeping Hartenstein off the radar in most 12-team leagues for now.