Hartenstein amassed eight points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 victory over San Antonio.

Hartenstein led the Knicks' bench in scoring and scored four of his eight points from the charity stripe. Wednesday's performance marked his best scoring night since Dec. 11 and his second time in four games collecting five rebounds. Hartenstein is averaging 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 19.4 minutes over 39 appearances this year.