Hartenstein supplied 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 130-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Making his second straight start with Jericho Sims (ankle) sidelined, Hartenstein recorded his second double-double of the campaign. Both of those performances have come in the last week as the 25-year-old center has pulled down double-digit boards in four straight games. Hartenstein did fail to record at least one block for the first time in December, and while his inconsistent offense can make him tough to roster in shallow fantasy formats, he's averaging 8.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in 31.0 minutes a night over eight games since Mitchell Robinson (ankle) was lost for the season.