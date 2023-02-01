Hartenstein closed Tuesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Lakers with 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist across 40 minutes off the bench.

The double-double was his second of the season as Hartenstein saw a starter's workload in the OT contest, while starting center Jericho Sims only played 13 minutes due to a combination of ineffectiveness and foul trouble. With Mitchell Robinson (thumb) potentially not returning until March, the Knicks could have some incentive to add veteran frontcourt depth at the trade deadline, but for now Hartenstein's role seems secure.