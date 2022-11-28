Hartenstein totaled four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block over 15 minutes during Sunday's 127-123 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hartenstein played fewer than 18 minutes for the fifth consecutive game, continuing what has been a significant drop-off in both playing time and production. While it does appear as though he is playing through an Achilles injury, managers simply can't play the waiting game any longer. Despite the upside, he can be safely returned to waivers until such time that he is logging significant minutes once more.