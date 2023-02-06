Hartenstein finished Sunday's 108-97 win over the 76ers with two points (1-1 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes.

Even though he continued to come off the bench, Hartenstein played more minutes than starting center Jericho Sims (22) for the fourth consecutive game. Hartenstein has pulled down double-digit boards in each of those contests while chipping in one steal and nearly one block (0.8) per game, giving him some value for fantasy managers seeking help in the traditional big-man categories. Unless head coach Tom Thibodeau changes course and starts to feed more of the center minutes to Sims or if the Knicks add another center ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, Hartenstein may be able to maintain his level of production from the past week for as long as Mitchell Robinson is on the mend from thumb surgery.