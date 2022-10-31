Hartenstein posted 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hartenstein outplayed Mitchell Robinson in the loss, not for the first time this season. Despite continuing to come off the bench, there have been a number of instances where Hartenstein has been able to log more minutes than Robinson. Unlike a handful of those occasions, Robinson was not in foul trouble in this game, making it somewhat of an outlier. While he is slated to continue coming off the bench, Hartenstein remains a hold in standard formats.