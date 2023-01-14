Hartenstein finished Friday's 112-108 victory over the Wizards with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds over 19 minutes.

Hartenstein logged 19 minutes in the victory, a slight increase from what he had been playing prior to Friday. Mitchell Robinson fouled out in 29 minutes, affording Hartenstein the additional playing time. Viewed as a potential 12-team asset coming into the season, Hartenstein quickly fell out of favor, resulting in him being dropped across most competitive formats. Despite this bump in playing time, there is no reason to think it will lead to anything significant moving forward.