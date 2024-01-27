Hartenstein (Achilles) is available for Saturday's game versus the Heat.
Hartenstein has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing the Knicks' previous three contests with an ankle injury. Hartenstein is set to replace Jericho Sims in the starting five against Miami.
More News
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Status to depend on warmup•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Not expected to play•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Deemed questionable for Saturday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Officially ruled out•