Hartenstein (ankle) said he'll play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein tweaked his ankle in the Knicks' last outing, landing him on the initial injury report as probable. However, he should be expected to be a full-go for Saturday's tilt. Over his last eight appearances, Hartenstein has averaged 3.4 points and 5.9 rebounds across 17.5 minutes.