Hartenstein chipped in four points (2-3 FG), 10 rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Saturday's 128-106 victory over New Orleans.

Hartenstein grabbed double-digit boards for the third straight game, maintaining some streaming value, even in 12-team formats. With Mitchell Robinson back, Hartenstein has been able to hold onto the backup role, with Jericho Sims basically falling out of the rotation. At this point, it feels unlikely Hartenstein will be anything more than a 20-minute-per-night player. If that holds true, he should be viewed as nothing more than a rebounds streamer.