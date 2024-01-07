Hartenstein notched eight points (4-8 FG), 19 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 win over the Wizards.

Hartenstein has adjusted well to life as the Knicks' starting center considering Mitchell Robinson will miss the rest of the campaign with an ankle injury, and he continues to make an impact on the glass the same way Robinson was doing before being sidelined. Hartenstein is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game since being promoted to the starting unit on Dec. 20.