Hartenstein totaled nine points (3-4 FG, 3-6 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 38 minutes in Monday's 114-109 win over the Lakers.

Hartenstein took advantage of an Jericho Sims' (ankle) early exit by posting his best rebound performance of his career while surpassing his season high in minutes by a wide margin. Hartenstein has proven to be the best solution for Mitchell Robinson's (ankle) extended absence, and alongside Julius Randle's voluminous totals, the Knicks' frontcourt is in good hands.