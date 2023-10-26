Hartenstein accumulated seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 loss to the Celtics.

Although Hartenstein came off the bench during Wednesday's regular-season opener, he saw his fair share of playing time and was efficient on the floor. He finished second on the team in rebounds during the narrow loss. The 25-year-old appeared in all 82 matchups last year and averaged 5.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game.