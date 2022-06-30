Hartenstein agreed to terms on a two-year, $16.7 million deal with the Knicks on Thursday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein had his most productive NBA season in 2021-22 with the Clippers, appearing in 68 games and averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks across 17.9 minutes per contest. He'll likely rotate with Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson -- assuming he returns -- and the rest of the Knicks' frontcourt in 2022-23 as he looks to further improve his production in what will be his fifth NBA season.