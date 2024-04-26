Hartenstein closed Thursday's 125-114 loss to Philadelphia in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes.

Hartenstein picked up five fouls in the loss, limiting him to just 26 minutes. Mitchell Robinson went down with another ankle injury, meaning the Knicks are going to need Hartenstein to play the bulk of the center minutes. While this performance was modest, to say the least, Hartenstein has been a factor in the series to this point, continuing his breakout season.