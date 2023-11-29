Hartenstein amassed four points (2-3 FG), six rebounds and two assists over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 115-91 victory over Charlotte.

Hartensteing failed to hit 15 minutes for the fourth time in the past five games. Across 17 games to begin the season, he is averaging just 5.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game. Although he does have a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, he would need an injury to Mitchell Robinson to even sniff 12-team value.