Hartenstein (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Hartenstein has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles injury. He was initially listed as doubtful ahead of his first absence and questionable ahead of the second, so it appears he's making at least some progress. However, if Hartenstein is ruled out, Jericho Sims would likely draw another start, while Precious Achiuwa saw an expanded role off the bench.