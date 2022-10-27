Hartenstein provided eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 134-131 overtime win over the Hornets.

Hartenstein has had consistent playing time off the bench over the last three games, but his minutes have been down since playing 40 minutes during last week's regular-season opener. The 24-year-old hasn't had more than five field-goal attempts in any of the last three matchups, but he's averaged 7.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game across that span.