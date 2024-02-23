Hartenstein (Achilles) played 11 minutes and recorded two rebounds and one steal in Thursday's 110-96 win over the 76ers.

The Knicks cleared Hartenstein to play after he had missed the final three games before the All-Star break with left Achilles tendinopathy, but the center appeared to be operating with some restrictions in his return. Hartenstein will likely see his minutes get ramped up in the games to come as he gets further removed from the Achilles injury, but his playing-time ceiling may be lower than it had been prior to getting hurt. In addition to Precious Achiuwa (38 minutes Thursday) starting to earn the trust of head coach Tom Thibodeau while dabbling between the two frontcourt spots, the Knicks also could get Mitchell Robinson (ankle) back in the fold at some point in the next few weeks.