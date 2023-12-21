Hartenstein supplied two points (1-3 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 victory over the Nets.

Despite being inserted into the starting lineup, Hartensein didn't receive any more playing time than he had over the last three games. While this is partly due to the Knicks blowing out the Nets, it also demonstrates how the 25-year-old big man already was New York's primary center, even with Jericho Sims (ankle) starting. With Mitchell Robinson (ankle) out for the season and Sims out for at least a week, Hartenstein should continue to receive increased playing time.