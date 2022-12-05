Hartenstein logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Sunday's 92-81 win over the Cavaliers.

Hartenstein nearly recorded his second double-double of the season despite playing only 14 minutes. He was around the rim throughout the game as six of his nine rebounds came off the offensive glass. He's averaging 6.9 rebounds in just 20.9 minutes per contest through 24 games.