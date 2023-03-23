Hartenstein registered two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Heat.

Hartenstein picked up five fouls in just 19 minutes during Wednesday's loss while also turning the ball over three times. The 24-year-old big man continues to be the Knicks' backup center to Mitchell Robinson.