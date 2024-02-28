Hartenstein (Achilles) isn't listed on New York's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Hartenstein continues to work back from an Achilles injury that caused him to miss a three-game stretch in mid-February. He appeared in three straight contests before sitting out the second night of a back-to-back set Tuesday, but his production has been modest recently. Fantasy managers should expect Hartenstein to be limited to around 25-28 minutes during Thursday's matchup.