Hartenstein ended Thursday's 113-109 victory over the Wizards with six points (3-5 FG), 17 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes.

Hartenstein led all players in Thursday's contest in rebounds while adding a trio of assists and a pair of steals while anchoring the Knicks in the paint in a winning effort. Hartenstein has hauled in 15 or more rebounds in seven games this season, including in three of his last five outings.