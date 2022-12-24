Hartenstein closed with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and one block over 19 minutes during Friday's 118-117 loss to Chicago.
Hartenstein hasn't scored in double-figures since Dec. 9. The 24-year-old big man generates most of his fantasy value on the glass, averaging 7.0 rebounds in 33 games this season.
