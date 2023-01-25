Hartenstein finished with four points (2-3 FG), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 105-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Though Jericho Sims picked up his third straight start at center while Mitchell Robinson is recovering from thumb surgery and at risk of being sidelined through the All-Star break, Hartenstein ended up working in a relatively even timeshare Tuesday with the former player, who logged 25 minutes. Sims had performed reasonably well in his previous two starts and provided just two points, four rebounds and two turnovers Tuesday, paving the way for Hartenstein to cut into his workload. Hartenstein took advantage of the opportunity and produced a well-rounded line, but it's unclear if the performance will earn him the lion's share or even a split of the minutes on a regular basis moving forward. For now, Hartenstein looks like a player to monitor in 12-team category leagues over the Knicks' next couple of games rather than someone who warrants an immediate pickup off the waiver wire.