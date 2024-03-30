Hartenstein is probable to play Sunday against the Thunder due to a right wrist sprain.

Hartenstein has started 14 games in a row, and while his status is in doubt to face Chet Holmgren and the Thunder on Sunday, the fact that he was listed as probable suggests he has a good chance of staying available. Hartenstein is averaging 9.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.