Hartenstein totaled six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 overtime victory over the Bulls.

Hartenstein failed to impress in the scoring column, but he secured four of his eight rebounds in the first quarter and dished out an assist in the third after being held without one Sunday against the Kings. The 24-year-old is averaging 6.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in 20.7 minutes across 28 matchups this year.