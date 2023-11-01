Hartenstein amassed 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 109-91 win over the Cavaliers.

The 25-year-old center put together his most productive game of the young season, scoring in double digits for the first time in four games and making an impact defensively. Hartenstein won't see enough minutes to have value in shallow fantasy leagues as long as Mitchell Robinson is healthy, but after seeing his per-minute numbers take a dip last season, his first with the Knicks, he seems more comfortable in his role in 2023-24.