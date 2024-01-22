Hartenstein (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Hartenstein tweaked his left ankle Saturday against the Raptors and was unable to return. He's still sore and was held out of Monday's practice. If Hartenstein isn't able to play against the Nets, coach Tom Thibodeau said guys like Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa will need to step up. He also mentioned the possibility of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby filling in at center.